Dr. James Patterson III, MD
Overview
Dr. James Patterson III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Patterson III works at
Locations
Patterson Ob/Gyn2671 Appling Rd, Memphis, TN 38133 Directions (901) 213-0505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patterson has been my family obstetrician through the birth of my children, my children's children, my sisters children and friends. You could not ask for a better provider than him for such personal services.
About Dr. James Patterson III, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1487702726
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.