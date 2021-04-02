Overview

Dr. James Patterson III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Patterson III works at Midtown Internal Medicine in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.