See All Ophthalmologists in Destin, FL
Dr. James Patrinely, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Patrinely, MD

Oculoplastic Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Patrinely, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Destin, FL. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Patrinely works at Plastic Eye Surgery Associates in Destin, FL with other offices in Houston, TX and Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Destin Office
    4012 Commons Dr W Ste 110, Destin, FL 32541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 424-6677
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Plastic Eye Surgery Associates, PLLC
    3730 Kirby Dr Ste 900, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-0705
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Practice
    17 E Main St Ste 100, Pensacola, FL 32502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 837-0414
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Visual Field Defects
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Visual Field Defects
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patrinely?

    Oct 18, 2022
    Had surgery to remove excess skin from eye area. Went smoothly, looks fantastic!
    Silver — Oct 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Patrinely, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Patrinely, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patrinely to family and friends

    Dr. Patrinely's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patrinely

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Patrinely, MD.

    About Dr. James Patrinely, MD

    Specialties
    • Oculoplastic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932292935
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Patrinely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patrinely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patrinely has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patrinely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patrinely has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patrinely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patrinely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrinely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrinely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrinely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Patrinely, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.