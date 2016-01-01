Dr. James Patenge, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patenge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Patenge, DO
Overview
Dr. James Patenge, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM).
Dr. Patenge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Pennock Multispecialty Clinic- Obstetrics and Gynecology1005 W Green St Ste 301, Hastings, MI 49058 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patenge?
About Dr. James Patenge, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1467404293
Education & Certifications
- Garden City Hospital (GME)
- SCS/MSUCOM/Metro Health - University of Michigan (GME)
- Michigan State University (COM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patenge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patenge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patenge using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patenge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patenge works at
Dr. Patenge has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patenge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patenge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patenge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patenge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patenge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.