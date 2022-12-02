Overview

Dr. James Pate, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Goldsboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Pate works at Taylor Retina Center, Raleigh, NC in Goldsboro, NC with other offices in New Bern, NC, South Hill, VA, Dunn, NC and Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.