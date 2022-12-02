Dr. James Pate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pate, MD
Overview
Dr. James Pate, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Goldsboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Locations
Taylor Retina Center, Goldsboro, NC515 N Spence Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27534 Directions (919) 878-4060
Taylor Retina Center, New Bern, NC1403 McCarthy Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Taylor Retina Center South Hill, VA129 E Ferrell St, South Hill, VA 23970 Directions (919) 878-4060
Taylor Retina Center, Dunn, NC145 Tilghman Dr Ste 100, Dunn, NC 28334 Directions (919) 862-9090Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Taylor Retina Center, Raleigh, NC1101 Dresser Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 878-4060
Coastal Oncology & Hematology PA3322 Wellons Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pate is always courteous, professional, and caring.
About Dr. James Pate, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Retina Associates Of Kentucky
- Baylor College Of Medicine
