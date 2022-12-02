See All Ophthalmologists in Goldsboro, NC
Dr. James Pate, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (47)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Pate, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Goldsboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Pate works at Taylor Retina Center, Raleigh, NC in Goldsboro, NC with other offices in New Bern, NC, South Hill, VA, Dunn, NC and Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Taylor Retina Center, Goldsboro, NC
    515 N Spence Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 878-4060
  2. 2
    Taylor Retina Center, New Bern, NC
    1403 McCarthy Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 633-5100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Taylor Retina Center South Hill, VA
    129 E Ferrell St, South Hill, VA 23970 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 878-4060
  4. 4
    Taylor Retina Center, Dunn, NC
    145 Tilghman Dr Ste 100, Dunn, NC 28334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 862-9090
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
  5. 5
    Taylor Retina Center, Raleigh, NC
    1101 Dresser Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 878-4060
  6. 6
    Coastal Oncology & Hematology PA
    3322 Wellons Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 633-5100

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr Pate is always courteous, professional, and caring.
    frankg — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Pate, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518107671
    Education & Certifications

    • Retina Associates Of Kentucky
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
