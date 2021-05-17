Overview

Dr. James Pasternack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Connecticut Children's - Hartford, Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Pasternack works at Primary Eye Care Center, Bloomfield, CT in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Avon, CT and Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.