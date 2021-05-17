Dr. James Pasternack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasternack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pasternack, MD
Overview
Dr. James Pasternack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Connecticut Children's - Hartford, Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Pasternack works at
Locations
Primary Eye Care Center, Bloomfield, CT4 Northwestern Dr Ste 400, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Primary Eye Care Center44 Dale Rd Ste 304, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 243-2020Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Primary Eye Care Center1080 Day Hill Rd Ste 301, Windsor, CT 06095 Directions (860) 688-1549Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Connecticut Children's - Hartford
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for being an ethical eye surgeon...who won't "buy in" to unnecessary practices.
About Dr. James Pasternack, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Naval Hospital
- Naval Med Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- University of Science & Technology
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasternack works at
