Dr. James Passarelli, MD
Dr. James Passarelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
1
Mne Inc Dba Corning Clinical Labs2 Church St S, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 776-2500
2
Gastroenterology - North Haven4A Devine St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 785-6060
3
Yale New Haven Hospital - Src1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 789-3000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1104851518
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Dr. Passarelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Passarelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Passarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Passarelli has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Passarelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Passarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passarelli.
