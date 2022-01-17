Overview

Dr. James Partridge II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mankato, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato and Mary Greeley Medical Center.



Dr. Partridge II works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Port Placements or Replacements and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

