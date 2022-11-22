See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Alexandria, LA
Dr. James Parrish, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Parrish, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Dr. Parrish works at MID LOUISIANA SURGICAL SPECIALISTS in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Louisiana Surgical Specialists
    3311 Prescott Rd Ste 201, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 442-6767
  2. 2
    Christus Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
    651 N Bolton Ave, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 442-6767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
  • Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Adjustable Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Love Dr. Parrish and staff! Very informative and caring! Would recommend 100%.
    — Nov 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. James Parrish, MD
    About Dr. James Parrish, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477552503
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La St University School Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Parrish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrish is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Parrish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parrish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Parrish works at MID LOUISIANA SURGICAL SPECIALISTS in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Parrish's profile.

    Dr. Parrish has seen patients for Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parrish on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

