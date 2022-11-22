Overview

Dr. James Parrish, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Parrish works at MID LOUISIANA SURGICAL SPECIALISTS in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.