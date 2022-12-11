See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chaska, MN
Dr. James Parmele, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Parmele, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chaska, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital.

Dr. Parmele works at Pain Centers of Mn Chaska in Chaska, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN, Delano, MN and Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Centers of Mn Chaska
    3000 Hundertmark Rd Ste 200, Chaska, MN 55318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 201-8191
  2. 2
    Interventional Spine and Pain Physicians, P.A.
    9645 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 201-8191
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Ridgeview Delano Clinic
    916 Saint Peter St, Delano, MN 55328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 201-8191
  4. 4
    Ridley-Tree Cancer Center
    7700 France Ave S Ste 260, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 201-8191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maple Grove Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis of the Spine
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis of the Spine

Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PreferredOne
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 11, 2022
    I received an interceptor procedure from Doctor Parmele. My procedure went well. The doctor was very patient and kind and did a wonderful job.
    Elizabeth Edwards — Dec 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Parmele, MD
    About Dr. James Parmele, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255545687
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Baker University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Parmele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parmele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parmele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

