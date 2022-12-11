Overview

Dr. James Parmele, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chaska, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital.



Dr. Parmele works at Pain Centers of Mn Chaska in Chaska, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN, Delano, MN and Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.