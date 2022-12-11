Dr. James Parmele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Parmele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Parmele, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chaska, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital.
Dr. Parmele works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Centers of Mn Chaska3000 Hundertmark Rd Ste 200, Chaska, MN 55318 Directions (763) 201-8191
-
2
Interventional Spine and Pain Physicians, P.A.9645 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 201-8191Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Ridgeview Delano Clinic916 Saint Peter St, Delano, MN 55328 Directions (763) 201-8191
-
4
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center7700 France Ave S Ste 260, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (763) 201-8191
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parmele?
I received an interceptor procedure from Doctor Parmele. My procedure went well. The doctor was very patient and kind and did a wonderful job.
About Dr. James Parmele, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255545687
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Baker University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parmele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parmele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parmele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parmele works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.