Dr. James Parlon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Parlon, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Parlon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Framingham, MA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Parlon works at
Locations
-
1
Framingham Podiatry Inc.61 Lincoln St Ste 210, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 872-9288
-
2
Metrowest Medical Center Framingham115 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 383-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parlon?
Been going to Parlon for years, he is literally the best, he takes one look at your foot and knows exactly what is wrong and what to do with no questions asked. He is the only doctor who I will ever go to for my feet, and you should too. He should receive 5 stars.
About Dr. James Parlon, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1285618611
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parlon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parlon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parlon works at
Dr. Parlon has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parlon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parlon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.