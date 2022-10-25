Dr. James Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. James Parker, MD is a Registered Nurse in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Coon Memorial Hospital, Dr Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Parmer Medical Center.
Dr. Parker works at
Locations
Parker Sports Medicine7000 Sw 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 350-2663Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Coon Memorial Hospital
- Dr Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Parmer Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Parker done a hip replacement on me a year ago. I was very impressed with the care he and the staff provided me. Everyone could nit pick and find something that didn’t suit them mostly about staff. Me I didn’t get a call back from the nurse as quickly as I thought I should have. Was it an emergency? NO! Just a question that wasn’t even important. So my arrogant side you know the one that’s loaded with self importance told me I had a right to expect more. Facts are they are very busy and efficient. He is very personable. I highly recommend Dr Parker. My daughter recommended him to me. She did good.
About Dr. James Parker, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
