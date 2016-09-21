See All Plastic Surgeons in Watkinsville, GA
Dr. James Parker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. James Parker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Parker works at Parker Plastic Surgery, Athens, GA in Watkinsville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Parker Plastic Surgery, Athens, GA
    1181 Langford Dr Bldg 105, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 543-0404

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Breast Diseases
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 21, 2016
    Dr. Parker is one of the most caring and professional physicians with whom I've come in contact. His entire staff was amazing, and he made me feel comfortable and confident about my surgery. I would literally trust him to do surgery on my own children. Great experience in every way!
    RBC in Athens, GA — Sep 21, 2016
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538265491
    • University Kans Med Center
    • Carraway Meth Med Center
    • U South Ala Coll Med
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Tulane University
