Dr. James Park, DO
Dr. James Park, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Hoag Health Center Irvine - Sand Canyon - Hoag Sleep Center16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 230, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 557-0130
Gregory T Whitman MD Inc.16405 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 336-8633
Coast Internal Medicine Consultants520 Superior Ave Ste 205, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-4006
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I would highly recommend Dr James D Park to anyone needing a Neuro. He reviewed my records, explained clearly what had happened and how I should follow up. He listened to and answered my questions/concerns. Very warm and reassuring. Great asset to HOAG. NOTE, this Dr Park is not the Dr Park from Fountain Valley.
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Icahn School Of Medicine At Mount Sinai (Elmhurst) Internal Medicine Program
- Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
