Overview

Dr. James Park, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Park works at Hoag Health Center Irvine - Sand Canyon - Hoag Sleep Center in Irvine, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.