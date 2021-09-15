Overview

Dr. James Paraiso, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Paraiso works at Us Healthworks Medical Group of Fl Inc in Ocala, FL with other offices in Summerfield, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.