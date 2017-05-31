Dr. James Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pappas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Pappas, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8414 Naab Rd Ste 205, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-1600
-
2
Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo1907 W Sycamore St, Kokomo, IN 46901 Directions (765) 456-5611
-
3
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
-
4
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (317) 338-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
A new co-worker and myself were discussing past Drs. thru the MDA clinic, and we continued to see Dr. Pappas after he moved to ST. V's. My daughter, Whitney, has passed on, but Dr. Pappas was always a wonderful, caring doctor. He was never rushed in the visit, always happy to see Whitney again, each time he saw her. I would always recommend Dr. Pappas to anyone who is searching for a pediatric neuro doc. Many blessings Dr. Pappas :).
About Dr. James Pappas, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
