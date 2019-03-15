Dr. James Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pappas, MD
Overview
Dr. James Pappas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Locations
Active Sports Medicine10381 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 322-1200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Physical Therapy2213 N 5th St Ste B, Elko, NV 89801 Directions (775) 322-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding!!! Has scoped my knees and repaired my shoulder. Explains everything and has a great staff. Nurse Terri is a jewel.
About Dr. James Pappas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1457332025
Education & Certifications
- So Sports Med and Orth Center Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt University
- U So Fla
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
