Dr. Paparello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Paparello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Paparello, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Nephrology and Hypertension Program676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2025, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0596
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7647
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Paparello since 2006. He is kind, compassionate and a good listener. He guided me when it was time to apply for the kidney transplant list.
About Dr. James Paparello, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
