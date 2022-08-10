See All Gastroenterologists in Kailua, HI
Dr. James Panetta, DO

Gastroenterology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Panetta, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.

Dr. Panetta works at Windward Digestive Health Center in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Medical Plaza
    642 Ulukahiki St Ste 302, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 263-5013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Castle

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 10, 2022
    This would be my 2nd colonoscopy performed by Dr. Panetta. I was a little nervous but The doctor listened to my concerns before continuing the preparations of the colonoscopy. The nurses were sweet and efficient. They explained what they were doing. I was notified by the anesthesiologist when she would give me the medication to put me to sleep- I don’t remember it, lol. Seemed like it happened in a matter of a couple minutes! Didn’t experience any pain or discomfort. They contacted my hubby when it was all pau. I have 1000 percent confidence in Dr. Panetta and his staff ! Maika’i job all of you angels !! Would entrust Dr. Panetta for any other services related to his area of expertise !! Mahalo Mahalo Mahalo !!!
    Kaimana — Aug 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Panetta, DO
    About Dr. James Panetta, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376721142
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Panetta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panetta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panetta works at Windward Digestive Health Center in Kailua, HI. View the full address on Dr. Panetta’s profile.

    Dr. Panetta has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Panetta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panetta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

