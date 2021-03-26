Dr. James Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Palmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Palmer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
University of Penn Oral Surg Asst3400 Spruce St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palmer is an exceptional doctor and came highly recommended by a CHOP doctor as my grown son transitioned care. He suggested non-surgical treatments that had some success. I brought up surgery and his response was it is up to the patient if he feels the non-surgical approach gives him enough relief or not. He does run very late for appointments but it’s worth it in my opinion. Also, he was responsive to needs between appointments and his staff is good.
About Dr. James Palmer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1447287339
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
