Dr. James Palmer, MD
Dr. James Palmer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Northern California Retina-Vitreous Associates200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 415, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 683-9981
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The retina in my right eye detached while I was traveling. When I got back home my regular optometrist saw me immediately and realized I needed an ophthalmologist to deal with the problem. She recommended Dr. Palmer, who saw me right away and performed the procedure. Everything about the interaction went perfectly, including the procedure itself and the outcome. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend Dr. Palmer to anyone who could use his expertise and skills.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1053306381
- Massachusetts General Hospital - Harvard Medical School Program
- University of California Medical Center
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
