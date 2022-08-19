Dr. James Page, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Page, MD
Overview
Dr. James Page, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Page works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real Fl 1, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7111
-
2
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Page?
Excellent care and expertise at the hands of Dr. Page, a man with a brain, a heart and excellent surgical skills. He puts you at ease, explains everything well, listens carefully and inspires confidence. Thank you Dr. Page
About Dr. James Page, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1720169352
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Page has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Page accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Page works at
Dr. Page has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Page on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.