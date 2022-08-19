Overview

Dr. James Page, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Page works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.