Dr. James Pagano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pagano, MD
Overview
Dr. James Pagano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Pagano works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Ana Office Clinic700 N TUSTIN AVE, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 245-1444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Newport Beach Office Clinic361 Hospital Rd Ste 523, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 706-2903Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pagano?
An excellent doctor in all aspects of his specialty. I have been a patient of Dr. Pagano for over 30 years. I am completely satisfied with his competence and treatment.
About Dr. James Pagano, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1396742672
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pagano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagano works at
Dr. Pagano has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Mitral Valve Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.