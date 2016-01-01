Dr. James Padula, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Padula, DO
Overview
Dr. James Padula, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Padula works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Pain Management30301 Woodward Ave Ste 240, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 565-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padula?
About Dr. James Padula, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1083744957
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padula accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padula works at
Dr. Padula has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.