Dr. James Paci, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Paci, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mather Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Paci works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group
    45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2
    North Shore-lij Cardiovascular Medicine PC
    222 E Main St Ste 108, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 606-4643
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
  • Mather Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Peconic Bay Medical Center
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 11, 2018
    I originally visited Dr Paci for a shoulder injury. After seeing multiple surgeons he was the first to truly explain,in terms I could understand, what happened to my shoulder and what I could expect if I decided to correct the issue through surgery. I did opt for the surgery. I completely recommend recovered and shoulder works just as well as it ever did. Approximately a year later I tore my acl. I returned to Dr paci who once again fixed me up as good as new.
    Mike in Smithtown, NY — Sep 11, 2018
    About Dr. James Paci, MD

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316101447
    Education & Certifications

    • American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    • Yale University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Paci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paci has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Paci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

