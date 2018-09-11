Dr. James Paci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Paci, MD
Overview
Dr. James Paci, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mather Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 536-2800Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
North Shore-lij Cardiovascular Medicine PC222 E Main St Ste 108, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 606-4643Monday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mather Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I originally visited Dr Paci for a shoulder injury. After seeing multiple surgeons he was the first to truly explain,in terms I could understand, what happened to my shoulder and what I could expect if I decided to correct the issue through surgery. I did opt for the surgery. I completely recommend recovered and shoulder works just as well as it ever did. Approximately a year later I tore my acl. I returned to Dr paci who once again fixed me up as good as new.
About Dr. James Paci, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1316101447
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Yale University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paci has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Paci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.