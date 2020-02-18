Dr. James Pacenta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacenta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pacenta, MD
Dr. James Pacenta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with U Hlth Ctr Pittsburgh
Dr. Pacenta works at
Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Dayton122 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 223-4461
- Miami Valley Hospital
Dr. Pacenta is amazing. A great listener. Thorough. Complete empathy and very competent. I can't imagine a better cardiologist. Thankful for him. He wasn't rushed-took his time with me and made sure we were at ease.
- Cardiology
- English
- U Hlth Ctr Pittsburgh
- Med Coll VA Hosps
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Pacenta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacenta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacenta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacenta has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacenta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacenta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacenta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacenta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacenta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.