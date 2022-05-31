Overview

Dr. James Otto II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Otto II works at Memorial Family Medicine, Nacogdoches, TX in Nacogdoches, TX with other offices in Garrison, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.