Dr. James Otto II, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Otto II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Otto II works at Memorial Family Medicine, Nacogdoches, TX in Nacogdoches, TX with other offices in Garrison, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    East Texas Physicians Care PA
    1002 N Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961
    Nacogdoches Memorial Professional Group
    149 N Us Highway 59, Garrison, TX 75946
    Dr W Brad Wilson
    1023 N Mound St Ste H, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 31, 2022
    Have been to see him multiple times and has always had an excellent bed side manner and cares very much! I haven't been to see him since he has moved his practice to Family Medicine into Dr. Carla Ann Hariston office where most are all nurse practitioners. The fit for me in that office didn't feel comfortable, so I had switched to Dr. Otto. Now he has moved his practice in with them, so I won't be back. But I have to say that if you are looking for an EXCELLENT & CARING doctor, don't hesitate to make an appointment.
    Prior Patient — May 31, 2022
    About Dr. James Otto II, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477690766
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
