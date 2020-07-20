Overview

Dr. James Otto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Inverness, FL. They completed their fellowship with Maimonides Medical Center



Dr. Otto works at HCA Florida Citrus Surgical Specialists in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Bypass, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.