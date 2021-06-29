See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Toledo, OH
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Otting II, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Toledo, OH. 

Dr. Otting II works at ProMedica Physicians Eye Care, Toledo, OH in Toledo, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    St Paul Surgical Center LLC
    5085 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5777
    West Central Surgical Center-bayside
    846 S Coy Rd, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 693-9459
    Tpsrx LLC
    7053 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 843-1370
    West Central Surgical Center LLC
    7055 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 843-1370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 29, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Otting’s for over 11 years. Hands down, by far he’s the VERY BEST Dr. EVER! I’ve followed Dr. Otting from office to office. I told him many years ago, after he figured out my back issues …. that I’d follow him to he ends of the earth.. and I truly would, actually I do! Unfortunately, my husbands job required us to relocate from the Toledo area to New York State. I make that 10.5 hour drive every three months just to see Dr. Otting. I’ve never met a Dr like him. He truly listens, he’s very informative, compassionate and he truly cares about my well being and it shows! He has always rolled out the red carpet for me and he makes me feel like a real VIP. I couldn’t ask for a better patient / doctor relationship. His front desk receptionist Betsy has also been with him for years. She’s an absolute sweetheart who is not only professional, kind and compassionate, she’s the VERY BEST at what she does, there’s truly no other! #teamotting #teambetsy #thebest
    Shannon Taylor — Jun 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. James Otting II, MD
    About Dr. James Otting II, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497953749
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Otting II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otting II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Otting II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otting II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otting II has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otting II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Otting II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otting II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otting II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otting II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

