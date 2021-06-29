Dr. James Otting II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otting II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Otting II, MD
Overview
Dr. James Otting II, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Toledo, OH.
Locations
St Paul Surgical Center LLC5085 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5777
West Central Surgical Center-bayside846 S Coy Rd, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 693-9459
Tpsrx LLC7053 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 843-1370
West Central Surgical Center LLC7055 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 843-1370
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Otting’s for over 11 years. Hands down, by far he’s the VERY BEST Dr. EVER! I’ve followed Dr. Otting from office to office. I told him many years ago, after he figured out my back issues …. that I’d follow him to he ends of the earth.. and I truly would, actually I do! Unfortunately, my husbands job required us to relocate from the Toledo area to New York State. I make that 10.5 hour drive every three months just to see Dr. Otting. I’ve never met a Dr like him. He truly listens, he’s very informative, compassionate and he truly cares about my well being and it shows! He has always rolled out the red carpet for me and he makes me feel like a real VIP. I couldn’t ask for a better patient / doctor relationship. His front desk receptionist Betsy has also been with him for years. She’s an absolute sweetheart who is not only professional, kind and compassionate, she’s the VERY BEST at what she does, there’s truly no other! #teamotting #teambetsy #thebest
About Dr. James Otting II, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otting II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otting II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otting II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otting II has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otting II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Otting II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otting II.
