Dr. James O'Toole, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James O'Toole, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. O'Toole works at O'Toole Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    O'Toole Plastic Surgery
    5830 Ellsworth Ave Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 345-1615

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Extra Nipples Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 30, 2022
    After careful consideration, I decided the have breast lift surgery. My close friend who works in the medical field recommended Dr. O'Toole. I am so thankful I listened to her. From my first consultation visit, I knew this was the right place for me. Dr. O'Toole and his phenomenal team are like no other! They take care of the entire patient, give you the best options for you, and are exceptional at what they do. The care is beyond what words can express. I was given very clear and beneficial instructions for preoperative care and postoperative care at my appointment before surgery. The day of surgery, I felt so calm and just knew I was doing the right thing with the right doctor and his team. My entire experience was positive beyond my expectations. By the first day after surgery, I no longer had upper back pain and I was healing faster than I could have ever anticipated. At just 5 weeks postoperative, the cosmetic-side of my results are absolutely phenomenal! You will be so happy!
    Sally Mercer — Dec 30, 2022
    About Dr. James O'Toole, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790936631
    Education & Certifications

    • Plastic surgery- Long Island plastic surgery group / Nassau University Medical Center
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James O'Toole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Toole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Toole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Toole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Toole works at O'Toole Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. O'Toole’s profile.

    Dr. O'Toole has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Toole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Toole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Toole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Toole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Toole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

