Dr. James O'Toole, MD
Dr. James O'Toole, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
O'Toole Plastic Surgery5830 Ellsworth Ave Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 345-1615
- UPMC Presbyterian
After careful consideration, I decided the have breast lift surgery. My close friend who works in the medical field recommended Dr. O'Toole. I am so thankful I listened to her. From my first consultation visit, I knew this was the right place for me. Dr. O'Toole and his phenomenal team are like no other! They take care of the entire patient, give you the best options for you, and are exceptional at what they do. The care is beyond what words can express. I was given very clear and beneficial instructions for preoperative care and postoperative care at my appointment before surgery. The day of surgery, I felt so calm and just knew I was doing the right thing with the right doctor and his team. My entire experience was positive beyond my expectations. By the first day after surgery, I no longer had upper back pain and I was healing faster than I could have ever anticipated. At just 5 weeks postoperative, the cosmetic-side of my results are absolutely phenomenal! You will be so happy!
- Plastic surgery- Long Island plastic surgery group / Nassau University Medical Center
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Plastic Surgery
