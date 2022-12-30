Overview

Dr. James O'Toole, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. O'Toole works at O'Toole Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.