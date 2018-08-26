Dr. James Ostroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ostroff, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ostroff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Locations
Ucsf Anticoagulation Clinic350 Parnassus Ave Ste 410, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 353-2318
Ucsf Medical Center505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-1702MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Ucsf Mt Zion Anesthesia1600 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-9888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The "ONE OF the BEST DR. AND SURGEONS IN THE WORLD! I would give him score of 100! :) THANKS DR.! Worth any wait to see him! Luv you DR. and staff!
About Dr. James Ostroff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ostroff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostroff works at
Dr. Ostroff has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostroff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.