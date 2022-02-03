Dr. James Osher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Osher, MD
Overview
Dr. James Osher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Osher works at
Locations
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-5133
Retina Group of Washington7501 Greenway Center Dr Ste 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 474-4679
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendy and professional. Takes the time to explain things and answer questions in a manner you can understand.
About Dr. James Osher, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1942448618
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osher works at
Dr. Osher has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Osher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.