Dr. James Osborne, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Osborne works at Elite Surgical Services LLC in Surprise, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.