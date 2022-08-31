Dr. Orr Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Orr Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Orr Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Florida Gynecologic Oncology8931 Colonial Center Dr Ste 400, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 334-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orr saved my daughter's life! She had an aggressive cervical cancer that could not be surgically removed because of the location of the tumor. His treatment plan was aggressive but here we are 7 years later - cancer free and healthy!!
About Dr. James Orr Jr, MD
- Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
