Dr. James Orlando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orlando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Orlando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Orlando, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Orlando works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Ocean Womens Health115 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 971-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orlando?
"Dr. Orlando is an excellent doctor: he's concerned about the patient taking time to talk to the patient about their health and symptoms. He reviews the patient's previous test results and compares the results to the new test results to make an informed diagosis. He consults with other doctors the patient may have when required. He provides referrals to other specialists based on test results. He is genuinely concerned about his patients and their health."
About Dr. James Orlando, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1285604207
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orlando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orlando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orlando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orlando works at
Dr. Orlando has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orlando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Orlando. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orlando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orlando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orlando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.