Dr. James Ong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Ong, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Westlake Village, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cedars-Sinai Cardiac Electrophysiology Fellowship|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Cardiology Fellowship
Dr. Ong works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Westlake Village, California32144 Agoura Rd Ste 218, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 722-9747
-
2
Tarzana18372 Clark St Ste 218, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 722-9749Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ong?
I have been a patient of Dr. Ong's for nearly 2 years. I found him through this website when searching for a electrophysiologist for my wife a couple of years prior. I was impressed with his rating and reviews. I recently had a cardiac ablation procedure to treat AFib and I am VERY pleased with the outcome. Although I live >40 miles from Dr. Ong's office, he is worth and I would (and have) recommended him to others.
About Dr. James Ong, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, French, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1912955980
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Cardiac Electrophysiology Fellowship|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Cardiology Fellowship
- UCLA/West La Va Medical Center|University Of California
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ong works at
Dr. Ong has seen patients for Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ong speaks French, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
209 patients have reviewed Dr. Ong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.