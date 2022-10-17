Dr. James O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James O'Neill, MD
Overview
Dr. James O'Neill, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Heart Care925 Gessner Rd Ste 630, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 465-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Neill?
Dr O'Neill is the best of the best. I am very lucky to have him as my Cardiologist. He took the time, never rushed us. After my procedure, he came to see me everyday while I was in the hospital, made sure that I am okay and explained what I was going through everyday. I felt safe and cared for under his supervision. During my procedure, he was very kind to explain everything in detail not only to us (my wife and I) but also my Brother-in-law who was a EP Physician (Cardiologist). He made us feel very safe and confident in what we were getting into. I owe my life to his expertise and care.
About Dr. James O'Neill, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1770878670
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Neill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Neill works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.