Overview

Dr. James O'Meara, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine - Charlottesville VA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. O'Meara works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.