Dr. James O'Mara, MD
Overview
Dr. James O'Mara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with American Sports Medicine Institute
Dr. O'Mara works at
Locations
1
Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center1325 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-4488Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
2
Flowood Clinic4506 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
3
MS Sports Medicine840 N Oak Ave, Ruleville, MS 38771 Directions (800) 624-9168Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
4
Flowood Clinic4309 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
5
Madison Clinic501 Baptist Dr, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 354-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- North Sunflower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Mississippi Health Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O'Mara and his team are treating me for osteoarthritis in my right knee, which was causing me a lot of pain while running. After treatment last year, I ran my first 100-mile race the week of my 68th birthday. Thank you Mississippi Sports Medicine and Dr. O'Mara!
About Dr. James O'Mara, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1841288057
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University
- University College Of Oxford University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
