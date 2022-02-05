Overview

Dr. James O'Mailia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. O'Mailia works at James J O'Mailia MD, PA in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vomiting Disorders, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.