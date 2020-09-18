Overview

Dr. James Olson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Olson works at Center for Colorectal Care LLC in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.