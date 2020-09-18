See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. James Olson, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Olson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.

Dr. Olson works at Center for Colorectal Care LLC in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Colorectal Care LLC
    222 N 2nd St Ste 102, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 424-0280
    Center For Colorectal Care
    333 N 1st St Ste 130, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 424-0280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • Treasure Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fissure
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids

Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • PacificSource
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 18, 2020
    In 2009 a colnoscopy found a large polyp that had been bleeding for a while, leading me to think I had hemerroids. After seeing other Dr's who suggested I may need a colon removal and a colostomy bag at age 44, I luckily found Dr Olson. He assured me that a removal would be a last resort. He performed 2 surgeries to remove the polyp and the margins since T cells were found on the polyp. He and his staff treated my wife and I very well and explained what and why he was using his treatments. It has been 11 years now and I have not had any further problems. I highly recommend Dr Olson!
    Brad — Sep 18, 2020
    About Dr. James Olson, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • 1912992249
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • UCHSC
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olson works at Center for Colorectal Care LLC in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Olson’s profile.

    Dr. Olson has seen patients for Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

