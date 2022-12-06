Overview

Dr. James Olson, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Humboldt General Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.