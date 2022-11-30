Dr. James Oleary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oleary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Oleary, MD
Overview
Dr. James Oleary, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Oleary works at
Locations
-
1
Midlands Orthopedics and Neurosurgery1910 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery PA2989 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 256-4107Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery1013 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medico
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oleary?
I really liked him he listened to everything I had to say and was very concerned.
About Dr. James Oleary, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346241502
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Duke University Mc
- Duke, DUMC
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oleary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oleary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oleary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oleary works at
Dr. Oleary has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oleary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oleary speaks Spanish.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Oleary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oleary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oleary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oleary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.