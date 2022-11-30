Overview

Dr. James Oleary, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Oleary works at Midlands Orthopedics and Neurosurgery in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC and Irmo, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.