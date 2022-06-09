Overview

Dr. James O'Kelly, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mullins, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Marion Medical Center, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. O'Kelly works at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center in Mullins, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.