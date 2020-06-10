See All Oncologists in Jamestown, NY
Overview

Dr. James Ohr, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jamestown, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Ohr works at WOMENS CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION HOSPITAL in Jamestown, NY with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Chautauqua At Wca
    207 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 235-1020
  2. 2
    Upmc Cancer Centers
    5115 Centre Ave Fl 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 235-1020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Hamot
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 10, 2020
    10 years ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic stomach cancer. Dr. Ohr initiated aggressive treatment in June 2010, and then changed to a biological infusion drug. Within a few months, there was no cancer evident on PET scans. I continue under his care today, and the cancer in my stomach, liver, lungs and right arm bone remain in remission. I and others who are familiar with my case say that the outcome of Dr. Ohr's management of my Stage 4 gastric cancer is truly exceptional.
    Charles Mullen — Jun 10, 2020
    About Dr. James Ohr, DO

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306860085
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.