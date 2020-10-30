Dr. James O'Holleran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Holleran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James O'Holleran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James O'Holleran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middleton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. O'Holleran works at
Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine North147 S Main St, Middleton, MA 01949 Directions (978) 818-6350
-
2
Sports Medicine North Orthopedic Surgery, Inc.1 Orthopedics Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 818-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
HE IS 5HE BEST SURGEON AROUND!!! LOVE HIM. HES AWSOME, COMPASSIONATE, AND JUST PYNOMAL!! HIGHYLY RECOMMEND HIM
About Dr. James O'Holleran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1700864303
Education & Certifications
- American Orthopaedic Society For Sports Medicine Traveling Fellowship
- Harvard Sounder Science
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Yale University School of Medicine
- University Of Nebraska
- Orthopedic Surgery
