Overview

Dr. James O'Holleran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middleton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. O'Holleran works at Matthew P. Butler, DPM in Middleton, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.