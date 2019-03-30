Overview

Dr. James Ohliger Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Ohliger Jr works at Westshore Primary Care Assoc. Inc. in Sheffield Village, OH with other offices in Avon, OH and North Olmsted, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.