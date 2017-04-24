Overview

Dr. James Ogrodowski, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Ogrodowski works at Champaign Dental Group in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.