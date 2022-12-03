Dr. James Ogilvie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogilvie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ogilvie, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ogilvie, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Locations
SHMG Colon Rectal Surgery4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Ogilvie, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1467409029
Education & Certifications
- Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital
- University of Minnesota - Minneapolis (GME)
- University of Minnesota (SOM)
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogilvie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogilvie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ogilvie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ogilvie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ogilvie has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogilvie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogilvie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogilvie.
