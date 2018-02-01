See All Podiatrists in San Antonio, TX
Podiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Ogden, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ogden works at Alamo Podiatry Associates in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    James D Ogden Dpm & Teresa Barrios-ogden Dpm PA
    12042 Blanco Rd Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 341-4183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2018
    I went to see Dr. Ogden about my bunion. Immediately I liked him and his office staff. I had a previous bunionectomy using a pain trial clinic. This time, I wanted to choose the date of my surgery so I decided to go private. Everything went perfectly. Plus I got more attention to wound care and follow-up x-rays which I didn't have in 2003. It has been 6 weeks - I'm out of the boot and transitioning to shoes. Now I'm wondering why I waited so long. THANKS Dr. Ogden and Staff - I love my new foot!
    Rebecca in San Antonio — Feb 01, 2018
    About Dr. James Ogden, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1497751846
    Education & Certifications

    • UTHSC San Antonio
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Ogden, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ogden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ogden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ogden works at Alamo Podiatry Associates in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ogden’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

